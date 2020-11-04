After her victory in Georgia's 7th District, Carolyn Bourdeaux held a press conference to talk about the race against Rich McCormick.
Bourdeaux won the district that she lost by fewer than 500 votes to retiring GOP Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018.
Watch below or Click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.