A radio station in west Georgia is reporting that an officer has been shot in the head and two others injured during a police chase early Monday morning.
According to NewsTalk 1330 WLLB, Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen around 4 a.m. that carried into Carrollton. Shots were fired and one officer was struck in the head. He was life-flighted to an Atlanta area hospital where his current condition is unknown. WLLB says that he is reportedly “able to talk.”
The police chase then continued into Villa Rica where at least two other law enforcement officers were injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time. WLLB reported that, as of 6:30 a.m., both suspects were in custody. The GBI has been brought in to investigate.
At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021
GDOT reports Highway 61 is closed at Flat Rock Road and at Ithica Gin Road for police activity. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have updates throughout the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.