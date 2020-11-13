COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Georgia renters.
According to a study conducted by LendingTree, Georgia is 4th among states where renters have fallen the most behind on rent payments
The team surveyed U.S. Census Bureau Household data to find the states where Americans are still struggling to make rent payments on time, where renters are most behind on payments, and where renters are the least confident they’ll be able to make next month’s payments
Among the survey findings:
• In Georgia, 22.9% of renters are behind on payments -- the 4th highest rate in the country.
• 28.8% of Georgia renters doubt they’ll be able to cover next month’s rent.
• In total, renters in Tennessee owe $377,940,014 in back rent.
You can view the full study here: Homeownership Among Black Americans in U.S. Cities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.