ATLANTA (CBS46)—There are reports of less cars on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, AAA wants to remind drivers of other important safety concerns as the summer temperatures reach scorching highs.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of vehicular not-in-traffic non-crash-related deaths for children under 14. Since 1998, an average of 39 children have died every year from heatstroke, AAA reports.
A study reported 54% of hot car deaths happen because someone forgets a child in a car. This can happen when parents or caregivers forget to drop their child off at daycare, because they become distracted or are off their routine.
Additionally, the same study showed 25% of vehicular heat stroke deaths happen when children get into unattended vehicles, either through an unlocked door or the trunk.
“With much more time being spent at home, due to the pandemic, AAA urges families to educate their children about the dangers of playing in hot cars, and to take necessary precautions to prevent a tragedy like this from happening,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.”
Tips for Keeping Kids Out of Cars
• Get in the habit of always locking your car doors and trunk, year-round.
• Never let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach them a vehicle is not a play area.
• Keep car keys out of a child’s reach.
• If a child is missing, quickly check all vehicles, including the trunk.
Knowingly leaving a child is the third leading cause of vehicular heatstroke deaths.
Officials warn drivers to never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning running.
A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult, experts said. When the body’s temperature reaches 104 degrees, the internal organs begin to shut down.
Tips for Drivers
• Set an alarm on your phone to go off around the time you usually arrive to work to remind you to check the back seat.
• If you need to run inside to retrieve something you forgot, take your child with you. Never leave a child alone in the car, not even for a minute.
• Arrange for day care or school to check in if your child doesn’t show up as expected.
• Leave your purse, phone or diaper bag in the back seat as a visual cue to check for your child before exiting.
• Keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that your child is in the back.
• Place a reminder sticker on your windshield, dashboard or driver’s side window —wherever you’ll notice it—to remind yourself.
• Remove your kids from the car first and then worry about getting everything else out.
• If you see a child or pet alone in the car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel. In some states, laws will protect citizens if they break into a vehicle to save a person or animal.
