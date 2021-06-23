ATLANTA (CBS46)—Anyone searching for an apartment in metro Atlanta may have a hard time finding a place to live.
That’s according to a report from Quotewizard.com.
The website analyzed apartment rental availability throughout the U.S.
The report concluded: Apartments and rental properties are getting harder to find in Atlanta. And that scarcity has led to a 5.6% increase in the price of rent.
The number of available apartments in metro Atlanta is down by 37.2% over the past two years, the report noted.
The drop is a shift in rental habits that are sending renters out of major cities and into smaller areas.
“The change since 2019 is staggering. We found that the number of available apartments has gone up by as much as 300% in cities like Boston and down by as much as 60% in states like Nevada, “ said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst and Insurance Expert with QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard discovered America’s shifting rental patterns by tracking the rental vacancy rate in each state since 2019.
Key findings:
· The number of available apartments in large cities has increased by as much as 400%
· Nevada, Vermont, and Kentucky had a 40 - 60% decrease in their number of available apartments
· Massachusetts had a 175% increase in available apartments while neighboring Vermont had a 56% decrease.
· Nationwide, ten medium-sized cities had their number of available apartments decrease by 50 - 73%.
To view the complete report, please click here.
