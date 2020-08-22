ATLANTA (CBS46)—Even during the pandemic, home values in metro-Atlanta have grown at its fastest pace since October, but that may come to an end.
According to a report from Zillow, sellers expanded their advantage in the housing market in July.
There are not as many people as usual listing their homes for sale, leaving buyers to compete for fewer homes, the report stated.
In the Atlanta metro:
• The typical home value is $249,624, up 5.3% year over year.
• Rent prices are up 2.7% from last year to $1,610. In February, rents were growing at a 3.6% annual pace.
• All of the gains in inventory from March through May have been snapped up.
As of the week ending August 15, the number of homes on the market was down 21.9% from last year.
“Nationally, home values are up 4.5% year over year to $253,527 -- the fastest pace since May 2019. On the rental side, price growth slowed again. Rents are up 1.2% year over year to $1,749. In February, rents were up 3.9% year over year”, the report stated.
However, Zillow now forecasts home values could drop as much as slowdown 3.6% home over the next 12 months.
Zillow is attributing the slowdown due to the likelihood of high unemployment, a wave of evictions and foreclosures.
To view the full report, please click: Zillow’s July Real Estate Market Report.
