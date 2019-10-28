WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The American Cancer Society's online store has allegedly been infected with credit card-stealing malware, according to the website TechCrunch.
The report said the malware was designed to look like normal analytics code, but will instead steal credit card numbers. Similar code has been seen in attacks against Ticketmaster and others.
TechCrunch said the attackers are known as Magecart and sell the credit card numbers on the dark web.
The American Cancer Society hasn't confirmed the reports of a malware attack. The organization sent a statement to CBS46 that said, "We've seen the report and are currently investigating."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.