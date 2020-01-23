ATLANTA (CBS46) – If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, but the current prices soaring above $1,000 are too much for you; Apple may have just what you need coming later this year.
According to Bloomberg News, Apple’s suppliers expect to begin assembling a new low-cost iPhone as early as February. Bloomberg reported the new low-priced iPhone would be the first lower-cost model since iPhone SE. It’s expected be like the iPhone 8 from 2017, Bloomberg said.
Apple has declined comment on the possible lower-cost iPhone, but the company is also expected to begin to address 5G in the iPhone at some point in the next year or two. Apple’s current flagship phone is the iPhone 11 Max which retails for around $1,000.
