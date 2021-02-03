Apple may be nearing a deal to build the long-awaited "Apple Car" and one of the big winners may be the state of Georgia.
According to CNBC, Apple and Hyundai-Kia are "close to finalizing a deal" for the production of the new vehicle that would feature Apple hardware and software. If the deal can be struck, the new "Apple Car" would be produced at Hyundai-Kia's West Point, Georgia assembly plant, CNBC reported.
Speculation has surrounded Apple for years on the possibility of building an "Apple Car." And while Hyundai-Kia is reportedly close to striking a deal, CNBC reported Apple still may decided to pick another automaker to work with or in addition to Hyundai-Kia. Still, Apple reportedly wants the car built in the United States, which Hyundai-Kia could easily accommodate in West Point.
CNBC said apple wants the car to be fully autonomous when rolled out to the public. While Tesla and other automakers have come close to autonomous cars, no company has been able to successfully put a fully autonomous car into production. According to CNBC, if the deal is struck between the two companies, the car could go into production as early as 2024.
