ATLANTA (CBS46) – Drivers in the Atlanta metro area are paying 8.9 percent more for auto insurance than they did in 2019 as car insurance rates are hitting an all-time high in the United States, according to a study from TheZebra.com.
The 2019 State of Auto Insurance Report, which looked at 61 million auto insurance policies, found metro Atlanta drivers paid an average annual car insurance premium of $1,717. For comparison purposes, drivers in the rest of Georgia paid an average of $1,547 per year for car insurance and overall, U.S. drivers paid $1,470 per year.
The report found car insurance rates have soared more than 25 percent since 2011. Overall, Georgia’s annual car insurance rate ranked 15th highest in the nation, per TheZebra.com report. Michigan is the most expensive state for car insurance with an average annual premium of $2,693.
Looking at specific vehicles, the most expensive cars to insure were all luxury sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, Dodge Viper, and Audi R-8. On the other end of the spectrum, the top five cheapest cars to insure were: Subaru Outback, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Escape, Fiat 500x, and Subaru Crosstrek.
One area drivers may think helps them with insurance is the advanced safety features being deployed into most new cars. However, the report found that technology like blind spot warnings, lane departure warnings, and others don’t help lower the costs and may raise the costs because they increase the value of your car and the cost to repair or replace it.
So what are some tips to save money on your car insurance? The report gave the following tips to help you save at least 11 percent on your policy:
- Increase your credit score by one tier
- Buy a used car
- Raise your deductible from $500 to $1000
- Purchase your policy in advance, pay in full, and online
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.