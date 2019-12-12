ATLANTA (CBS46) – Driving in Atlanta during most of the year can be a contact sport, challenging to one’s patience, filled with expletives; but according to a new report from Gasbuddy, Atlanta drivers get even more aggressive during the holiday season.
The Gasbuddy report found Atlanta drivers were the most aggressive holiday drivers of any metropolitan area in the country. The report found Atlanta drivers were 21.01 percent more aggressive than any other city. And the problem seems to have a southern/Sun Belt feel to it.
The top three cities in the report were all in the south and within a few hundred miles of each other: Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham. After Birmingham the top 10 was: Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orlando, Raleigh, and Hartford.
The report said Atlanta drivers were the sixth-worst when it comes to hard braking incidents during the holidays, fourth worst for speeding incidents, and ranked 30th for rapid acceleration incidents. The study found that drivers were most aggressive on the actual holiday, with the highest number of events happening on Thanksgiving day. Black Friday was when drivers are the least aggressive, followed by the day before Thanksgiving.
