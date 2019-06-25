ATLANTA (CBS46) – U.S. home values declined for a second straight month according to Zillow’s Real Estate Market Report for May. In Atlanta, home values dropped 0.4 percent in may, but that only tells part of the story as home values year-over-year increased by 8.3 percent.
Atlanta’s increase in home value, year-over-year, was the second largest change in that time frame of any of the cities Zillow measured. Nationally, year-over-year appreciation slowed each of the past five months, slowing to 5.4 percent in May.
Overall, Atlanta’s how value index in May was $219,200. Zillow’s rent index didn’t have much better news as rent climbed to $1,462, a 5 percent increase year-over-year.
Still, the numbers are starting to show that the increases in home prices may be taking a toll on the inventory. The inventory in Atlanta of available homes grew 11.1 percent year-over-year which is the result of a housing boom, but also could show weakening in the housing market.
“While the slowdown has been arguably abrupt, the soft declines over the past two months should not cause too much alarm,” said Zillow Director of Economic Research Skylar Olsen. “The aggressive pace of home values over the past several years was known to be unsustainable. Buyers simply couldn’t afford it, so prices are correcting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.