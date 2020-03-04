ATLANTA (CBS46)—One industry that continues to flourish in Atlanta: property investors.
That’s according to a new report from IPX1031, a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial Company.
The study analyzed five key metrics in cities all across the U.S. with populations over 300,000.
In the report, Cincinnati ranked number 1, Colorado Springs ranked number 2, Tampa ranked number 3, and Atlanta ranked number 4.
According to the report, the median home value in Atlanta was $264,500 and average property taxes were $2,716.
The average return for a property investor was $6,428.
The report concluded Atlanta experienced a 14% population growth since 2010 and to take a look at the complete report, please click: https://bit.ly/2VHx8kD.
