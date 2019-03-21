ATLANTA (CBS46) – Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden may declare his intentions for the 2020 presidential election soon and he may take former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams with him as a running mate, according to a report from Axios.
The report quoted close advisers to Biden who said he is debating declaring his candidacy for president soon with Abrams as his vice-presidential candidate. According to Axios, the move would “bring diversity and excitement to the ticket – showing voters, in the words of a close source, that Biden ‘isn’t just another old white guy.’”
Age is a question Biden will have to face if he declares a run for president. Biden would be 77 years old if he were to run for president in 2020 and win. The current oldest president on the day of his inauguration is the current president, Donald Trump, who was 70 years and 220 days in January 2017.
Biden and Abrams met last week after the former vice-president requested a meeting. The meeting, at the time, was said to be discussing Abrams’ next political steps. She lost a gubernatorial election in Georgia last year, but her political star has still been rising in the Democratic Party.
Still, according to Axios, the move carries lots of risk and could be “perceived as a gimmick.” Traditionally, running mates haven’t been selected during a presidential campaign until one candidate has wrapped up the nomination ahead of the quadrennial presidential nominating conventions.
For example, Mitt Romney picked Paul Ryan as his running mate in the 2012 election on August 11, two weeks before that year’s Republican National Convention. John McCain picked Sarah Palin on August 29, 2008 while Barack Obama picked Biden on August 23, 2008.
Selecting a running mate this far out could hurt Biden as the election moved forward. If another, younger candidate proved especially strong, there might be pressure for Biden to change his running mate from Abrams to the stronger candidate.
Biden could also use help on the political front from Abrams trying to deflect criticism for his actions during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in the late 1980’s, according to Axios.
The former vice president is still admired by much of the electorate and respected by global leaders. His appeal to blue collar voters could be a problem for President Trump as both would battle for voters in areas like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and other Rust Belt states that helped propel Trump to the presidency in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.