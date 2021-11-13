GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — According to a report from Univision Atlanta, the boyfriend of a Gwinnett County teacher is now the main suspect in her murder.
Mexican authorities told Univision that Fidel Barragan was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in Alexandra Morales' death.
The 24-year-old's body was found in Mexico on Tuesday after she was reported missing last month.
Morales was an elementary school teacher at Benefield Elementary School in Gwinnett County.
Maria Palacios, a parent at the school, told CBS46 earlier in the week that the community was in shock.
"It’s a huge loss because at this point in her career, she was such a great teacher," she said.
