New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons makes the fourth quarter reception against Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) — Newly-minted No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not take part in Falcons mini-camp at all this week due to an offseason foot surgery.

That's according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport who tweeted Wednesday that Ridley underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

He did say that Ridley would be OK for the start of Falcons training camp at the end of next month.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith would not confirm or deny if Ridley had offseason surgery during his media availability Wednesday, according to CBS46's Emily Gagnon.

Ridley is expected to vault into the No. 1 WR role now that Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans.

