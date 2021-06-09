FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) — Newly-minted No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not take part in Falcons mini-camp at all this week due to an offseason foot surgery.
That's according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport who tweeted Wednesday that Ridley underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
He did say that Ridley would be OK for the start of Falcons training camp at the end of next month.
#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr Robert Anderson in Green Bay, source said. A little cleanup. No participation in minicamp, but should be fine for training camp.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith would not confirm or deny if Ridley had offseason surgery during his media availability Wednesday, according to CBS46's Emily Gagnon.
Ridley is expected to vault into the No. 1 WR role now that Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans.
For more updates from Falcons mini camp, join us tonight on CBS46.
