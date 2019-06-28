LEESBURG, Va. (CBS46) -- Former President Jimmy Carter called into question the legitimacy of President Donald Trump's win in 2016 while speaking at a Carter Center conference on human rights in Virginia Friday.
According to USA Today's Susan Page, Carter was talking about the Trump presidency when he said a full investigation, "would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016...He was put into office because the Russians interfered."
When asked if that meant Trump was an illegitimate president, Carter answered, "Based on what I said, which I can't retract," according to Page.
NEW: Former president Jimmy Carter says a full investigation “would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016….He was put into office because the Russians interfered.” Does that mean he’s an illegitimate president? “Based on what I said, which I can’t retract.” pic.twitter.com/Y3UFUBIIDy— Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 28, 2019
Carter, 94, is one of only four living former presidents along with Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.
