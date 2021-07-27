ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask mandates for vaccinated people, that guidance is expected to change today.
According to a report from the New York Times, the CDC is expected to recommend that vaccinated people, located in certain areas of the country, should start wearing masks again while indoors.
The news comes as the Delta variant has exploded across the country, with all 50 states seeing an increase in cases, including here in Georgia.
Surgo Ventures released a report last Thursday showing seven Georgia counties were among the "Top 20 Delta Variant Danger Zones" in the country, which could mean that Georgians are part of the new CDC recommendation for masks.
On Monday, the city of Savannah announced it was reinstating its mask policy, becoming the first major city in the state to do so.
As for Atlanta, CBS46 received a statement from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' press secretary Michael Smith Tuesday morning about the possibility of the city following Savannah's lead:
"Mayor Bottoms’ Executive Order requiring masks for all who enter City facilities remains in effect. The City of Atlanta continues to monitor the data and confer with public health experts about the rise in COVID-19 cases. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a face covering when appropriate."
As of Tuesday morning, Georgia ranks 44th in the country when it comes to percentage of population fully vaccinated at only 37.19 percent.
We are expecting an official update from the CDC at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as soon as they become available.
