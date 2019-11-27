NEW YORK (CBS46) -- Charles Schwab, the nation's largest discount brokerage firm, has stopped allowing customers to donate to the National Rifle Association through the company's $10 billion donor-advised charitable fund.
The financial firm's decision to suspend contributions to charities linked to the gun owners advocacy group, which has not been previously reported, was made in the past few months. It comes at a time the NRA has faced a drop in donations, as well as allegations that it abused its non-profit status. Schwab's fund had donated a total of $146,000 to NRA-affiliated charities in its past three fiscal years, according to IRS filings.
Attorneys general in the District of Columbia and New York have opened investigations into whether the NRA illegally transferred millions of dollars in tax-exempt payments from its non-profit, the NRA Foundation, to the parent organization. Donations made directly to the NRA would not qualify as tax exempt. The NRA has previously said that all of the transfers were done properly.
