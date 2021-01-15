Atlanta-based Coca-Cola said Friday it would not run advertisements in CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV, Variety.com reported.
According to Variety, Coca-Cola cited, "'a difficult choice' made to 'ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times.'" Coke sat out the 2019 Super Bowl, only running an ad in the pregame show, Variety reported.
Pepsi made a similar move earlier saying it was focusing it's spending on the halftime show, rather than ads for its primary product.
According to Variety, CBS is currently asking for roughly $5.5 million for Super Bowl advertising packages in this year's big game.
