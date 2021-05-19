ATLANTA (CBS46)—Zillow released its monthly housing market report, and as most homebuyers can attest, the market appears to be very competitive.
According to the report, intense buyer demand pushed home value appreciation to new highs in April and. Some homes are even going under contract in just a week, according to Zillow’s latest Market Report.
A Zillow expert noted “strong fundamentals” in the current housing market dashes the notion this market is a housing bubble similar to the 2008 housing crash.
“Both of these hot markets saw extreme price appreciation in a relatively short period of time. But that’s where the similarities end,” said Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker.
Key stats for the metro Atlanta:
- The typical home is now worth $280,038, up 13% or $32,261 over last April and 1.6% since March
- Typical rents are $1,645, up 10.2% year over year ($152) and 1.9% since March
- Inventory is down 37.4% from last year
- Homes are staying on the market just 7 days before going under contract
- 29% of homes sold above list price in February (the most recent data available), compared to 11% that sold above list in Feb. 2020.
Meanwhile, rents are roaring back across the board, with a 1.5% monthly spike that is larger than any in Zillow data going back through 2014.
