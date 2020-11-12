Delta Air Lines says it has added more than 550 people to its no-fly list for refusing to comply with the company's mask requirement while on board.
"Fortunately, that numbers represents a tiny fraction of our overall customers, the vast majority of whom follow our guidelines and appreciate the steps we are taking to keep them safe," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in an internal memo issued Thursday obtained by Reuters.
Delta has added roughly 90 people to the list since the last week of October. Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights in early May. Most major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.
Airlines have been banning passengers refusing to wear masks since June. But, airlines still do not share information with one another about the passengers who have been banned. Put another way, a passenger banned on Delta can still fly on American or United.
In October, the CDC said that travel "increases your chances of getting and spreading" coronavirus. "CDC strongly recommends appropriate masks be worn by all passengers and by all personnel operating the conveyance while on public conveyances," the guidance said. It could become problematic as the holiday season begins soon as the COVID-19 pandemic continues uncontrolled spread across the country.
