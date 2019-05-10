ATLANTA (CBS46) – Delta Air Lines said Thursday it will begin testing free Wi-Fi for all cabins on some domestic flights later this month, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Delta plans to offer the free wi-fi on 55 domestic flights a day starting May 13, the Wall Street Journal reported. The test is being run to see how customers like the free Wi-Fi and to measure how well the Wi-Fi system can hold up under increased usage,according to the Journal.
Currently, most airlines utilize pay services like Gogo and others to provide Wi-Fi service on their flights even as most companies around the world offer free Wi-Fi to their customers. The only U.S. carrier that offers free Wi-Fi is JetBlue Airways.
While passengers will be able to check email, social media and browse the internet, the free service will not allow them to stream videos. Delta said it will notify customers via email who will be on flights with the free Wi-Fi testing, the Journal reported.
The company hasn’t indicated when the service might go nationwide if the tests prove successful.
