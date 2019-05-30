World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Bob Iger attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) The Walt Disney Company's chairman and CEO Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" to continue filming in Georgia if the state's controversial fetal abortion ban takes effect, according to the Reuters news agency.

He also added "many people" employed by the media giant likely would object to working in the state.

