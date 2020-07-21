FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash has forced the closure of an exit ramp on Georgia 400 and GDOT estimates the roadway isn't expected to reopen until 6:15 a.m.
The accident is completely blocking an exit ramp from the northbound lanes of GA 400 at Northridge Road in Fulton County. CBS46 has received word that a vehicle crashed into a tree off the exit ramp and one person was killed. No other details are known.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.