ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Food and Drug Administration will announce a new warning attached to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Times.
The Times reports that people who have received, or will receive, the J&J vaccine will be at increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition.
The Times says federal regulators found the chances of developing the condition is low, but the risk is three to five times higher among recipients of the vaccine.
The report says federal officials have found about 100 suspected cases of the disease in people who received the vaccine.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms.
The Mayo Clinic says most people recover from the syndrome, but the mortality rate is 4 to 7 percent.
