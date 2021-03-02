The city of Atlanta released a report showing limited housing choices for low-income residents within the city.
The report, released by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office, noted “low-income displacement was the most common type of neighborhood change in Atlanta.”
A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said in a statement, the report is a key step in the mayor’s goal of protecting legacy residents and creating affordable housing in the city.
Also, according to the report, since 2010, at least 500,000 people now live within the city of Atlanta’s borders. This is the first time Atlanta's population has crossed the 500,000 mark.
Additionally, several neighborhoods also saw an increasing concentration of low-income residents, the report stated.
“This report helps us to understand the specific ways that neighborhoods in the city are changing and enables us to create targeted policies and programs that are designed to address the unique challenges rapidly changing neighborhoods are facing,” said Tim Keane, Commissioner of City Planning.
Atlanta’s changing demographics come as Atlanta Council President Felica Moore announced she will challenge Mayor Bottoms in the upcoming mayor’s race in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.