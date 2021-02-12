Former President Donald Trump may not be the only person facing an investigation from their post-general elections moves. According to the Washington Post, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will look at a phone call between South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, along with the now infamous Trump call to the secretary.
Senator Graham's call was the first known call to Secretary Raffensperger after the November 3 general election. Graham called Raffensperger 10 days after the election and Graham reportedly asked if the secretary could toss out mail ballots in certain counties, according to the Washington Post. Graham denied any problems with the call and said he was just seeking information. The Post reported a Graham spokesperson called the idea that his "call was improper was 'ridiculous.'"
District Attorney Willis' office is also involved in a criminal investigation into then-President Trump's call to Raffensperger where he repeatedly asked the Secretary of State to help him "find" votes. The New York Times first reported on the Trump investigation on Wednesday. Willis sent a letter to several state officials asking them to preserve documents "related to 'an investigation into attempts to influence' the state's 2020 presidential election."
According to the Times, the focus is on the phone call made on January 2 when Trump was pushing to find 11,780 votes, the exact number it would take for him to overtake President Joe Biden's win in the state of Georgia. Trump also hinted at federal criminal charges and other problems if Raffensperger didn't play ball. Trump or his campaign also reportedly reached out to other Georgia officials in the post-election time period.
The Times reported Willis would request subpoenas as necessary when the next Fulton County grand jury meets in March.
