A Georgia Congressman will join a newly-filed civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and two white supremacists groups that will use a post-Civil War statute originally designed to combat the Ku Klux Klan.
According to Politico, Congressman Hank Johnson is expected to join the lawsuit in the coming day. The suit was initially filed by Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, the NAACP, and a civil rights law firm. According to CNN, the suit is the "first civil action filed against the former president related to the attack at the U.S. Capitol..."
Politico reported the suit alleged Trump, Giuliani, the Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers conspired to spark the riots in an attempt to keep Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results that saw Trump lose to President Joe Biden. According to CNN, the suit says Trump's words and tweets in the months leading up to the attack helped mobilize and prepare supporters for the attack.
The lawsuit cites the Enforcement Accts of 1870 and 1871 in justification of the suit. Those acts were passed to end violence and terrorism at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan in the post-Civil War south and protect lawmakers from white supremacist violence, Politico reported.
