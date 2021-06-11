ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and his family, have received several death threats since the conclusion of the 2020 General Election.
That's according to a special report from Reuters, which has been independently confirmed by CBS46.
The report says Raffensperger's wife, Tricia, received a text message from an unknown person on April 24 stating, "you and your family will be killed very slowly."
The week before that, she received another anonymous text saying, "we plan for the death of you and your family every day."
That was preceded by yet another text message that said a member of the Raffensperger family was "going to have a very unfortunate incident."
Raffensperger became the center of attention during and after the 2020 General Election, in which Georgia Republicans have laid blame on him, and Gov. Brian Kemp, for certifying election results that President Joe Biden won the state of Georgia.
Just last week, Georgia Republicans passed a resolution at its annual convention censuring Raffensperger.
Former President Donald Trump, and his supporters, have relentlessly claimed the voting process in Georgia was rigged, and has laid the blame squarely on Raffensperger and election officials across the state.
The Reuters report says the Raffenspergers have been receiving death threats from the day the election ended and have started taking personal precautions to help ensure their safety.
Raffensperger is speaking with CBS46 this morning at the state capitol and we will have a full report tonight on CBS46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.