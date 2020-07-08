WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- While we are still 118 days away from the 2020 presidential election, the Cook Political Report said Wednesday this year's election looks more like a "Democratic tsunami than simply a blue wave."
The Cook Political Report said the reason behind this is the continuing decline of President Donald Trump's poll numbers that show him losing key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin and "even running behind Biden in his firewall states of Florida and North Carolina."
Because of this, Cook made changes to their Electoral College ratings that moved Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska's 2nd district from Toss up to Lean Democrat. Maine moved from lean Democrat to Likely Democrat. Maine's second district moved from likely Republican to "a more competitive Lean Republican."
Georgia also moved in the latest Electoral College ratings from Cook putting it into the toss-up column. No Democrat has won Georgia since former President Bill Clinton in 1992. Georgia joined Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida in the toss-up column.
Based on their analysis, if the election played out under their current scenario, former Vice President Joe Biden would easily win the presidency with more than 270 Electoral College votes, even without the previously listed swing states that hold 71 electoral college votes.
However, like all polls, the ratings are a snapshot in time and even Cook said things can certainly change in the next 100+ days. From COVID-19 to any number of October surprises, anything is possible and President Trump can certainly close the gap and prove pollsters wrong as he did in 2016.
