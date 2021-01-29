Well, this might explain the massive toilet paper shortages the United States has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Post Holdings told CBS MoneyWatch it can’t keep up with the demand for Grape-Nuts cereal sparking a shortage on store shelves.
The St. Louis-based food company also offered reassurances that it's not pulling the plug on the 120-year-old brand, as some have speculated on social media amid instances of grocery store shelves with not a box of Grape-Nuts in sight.
"Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn't easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time," Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.
Grape-Nuts was originally introduced in 1897 and ironically contains neither grapes nor nuts. Grape-Nuts should be back on store shelves in the spring, Post Holdings promised Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.