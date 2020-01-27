ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A report at Politico.com says Georgia U.S. Congressman Doug Collins plans to announce he'll challenge fellow Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler for one of the two open Senate seats in Georgia.
Loeffler has already announced she's running to complete the term of retired U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December. She was sworn in on January 5, 2020.
President Donald Trump had urged Kemp to appoint U.S. Rep. Collins to that open seat.
CBS46 News has reached out to both Congressman Doug Collins and Senator Kelly Loeffler for comment.
