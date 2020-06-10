WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The Republican Party's search for a city to allow them to have a large-scale convention-event during the pandemic appears to be nearing an end with Jacksonville, Fla the lone city left standing.
According to the Washington Post, Republicans have "tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla. as the new destination for the premier festivities of the Republican National Convention in August." However, no official word has come from the Republican National Committee or the President Donald Trump campaign about a final selection.
The Post report said details of the full arrangement haven't been settled as the RNC tries to figure out if Jacksonville has the lodging needed to host the event. According to the Post, GOP officials were in Jacksonville Monday evaluating the city's potential.
Moving the RNC's premier event, the nominating of President Trump, to a new location came about when North Carolina officials said they couldn't come to an agreement with the Trump campaign over crowd size during a pandemic. Trump seeks to accept the party's nomination in front of a large crowd, but North Carolina officials were trying to fit the desire with a large crowd in with the need for social distancing, face coverings, and medical advice to avoid large gatherings.
Choosing Jacksonville for the event is not without a large amount of risk for the RNC. With the RNC set for August 24-27, it will be near the peak of hurricane season. The area has had several close calls with hurricanes and is vulnerable being a coastal city.
Additionally, if Trump's goal is for the largest crowd possible, Jacksonville's arena is smaller than the one in Charlotte. On the other hand, the RNC could roll the dice and hold the big event in the home stadium of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars if the crowd demand would fill the stadium.
Former President Barack Obama famously filled the Denver Broncos' home stadium with more than 75,000 people to hear his acceptance of the 2008 Democratic Presidential nomination.
