The Associated Press is reporting that President-elect Joe Biden will visit Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the run-off elections in January.
Darlene Superville, White House Reporter for the Associated Press, tweeted the news Thursday morning.
NEWS from @JoeBiden: “On Tuesday, December 15, President-elect Biden will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic ticket in the January 5 runoffs.”— darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) December 10, 2020
This comes as Vice President Mike Pence comes to the state to campaign for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Pence is scheduled to return to Georgia Thursday for a 'Defend the Majority Rally' in Augusta.
According to a press release from the Georgia GOP, Pence will "deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration and the Republican Senate majority."
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
