Two weeks after his sudden departure, the resignation of Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak is the focus of an investigation by the inspector general of the Justice Department, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
Pak announced an immediate resignation on January 4 as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. The resignation came just hours after reports surfaced of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. On the call, President Trump asked the Secretary of State to "find" the votes he needed to flip the state of Georgia.
According to the Post report, Pak took a call from a "senior Justice Department official in Washington" and the call led him to believe he should resign immediately. Trump had soured on Pak after no evidence was found to support the then-president's numerous false claims of voter fraud. The Post said Pak and the Justice Department refused comment on the story.
Typically, U.S. Attorneys offer their resignation when a new administration is inaugurated. However, the current group have been asked to stay on temporarily, the Post reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.