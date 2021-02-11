Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will reportedly meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the new stimulus plan, Bloomberg News reported.
The meeting will feature multiple mayors and governors from both side of the political spectrum including Bottoms, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Larry Hogan, Miami, Fla. Mayor Francis Suarez and others. According to Bloomberg, the discussion will center around "the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan." The Biden White House has held multiple meetings with bipartisan groups looking to build support for the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
Bottoms has been one of President Biden's longest supporters. She was with the President dating back to the beginning of his campaign and through the Democratic primaries. She was at one-time mentioned as a possible Vice President selection or rumored to take a high-level position in the administration. However, Bottoms remains Atlanta's mayor, but also maintains her support for the Biden White House.
Friday's meeting is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at the White House.
