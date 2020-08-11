ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms supported Vice President Joe Biden's campaign since the beginning and she's being rewarded with a speaking slot on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.
According to a list of scheduled speakers from Bloomberg News, Mayor Bottoms will speak on the final day along with: Senator Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Kamala Harris, and Vice President Joe Biden.
The convention will be primarily virtual and presumptive nominee Biden will accept the nomination remotely. The changes to the convention this year are due to COVID-19 and the need to maintain social distancing.
According to Bloomberg, the keynote speeches each night will be: Monday - Michelle Obama, Tuesday - Dr. Jill Biden, Wednesday - President Barack Obama, Thursday - Vice President Biden.
