Rent prices in some large cities fell in 2020 as the nation grappled with the pandemic.
However, according to a new report, rent prices in one metro Atlanta city has increased at a staggering rate.
The report from Advisor Smith noted rent prices in Stockbridge increased 13.8% in 2020.
According to the report, Stockbridge’s rent increase is 27 times higher than the average increase nationally.
The report analyzed over 500 cities and reexamined rent prices from studios to 4-bedroom rental units.
Highlights of the report:
- Rent in Stockbridge increased 13.8% in 2020, which is 27x higher than the average increase nationally.
- The weighted average rent in Stockbridge jumped from $1,306 in 2019 to $1,412 in 2020.
- Stockbridge had a higher percentage rent increase than Augusta (#18), Newnan (#35), and Athens (#45)
Click the link to view the full report.
