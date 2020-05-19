GM President Announces Autonomous Cruise Origin Vehicle To Be Built In Hamtramck

LANSING, Mich. (CBS46) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed she is in talks with Joe Biden’s campaign to become his running mate, an article published by the New York Post said Tuesday.

During an interview on the “Today” show, Whitmer said she had an “opening conversation” about Joe Biden’s search for a running mate and added “it’s not something I would call a professional formalized vetting.”

However, the 48-year-old governor made it clear that handling the coronavirus outbreak in her state is still a top priority.

“I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state,” she said. “That’s all that matters to me in this moment.”

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is also campaigning for the job.

