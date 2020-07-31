NEW YORK (CBS46) -- As President Donald Trump debates what to do about TikTok; Microsoft is said to be in negotiations to buy the controversial, yet wildly popular app.
According to the New York Times, "it's unclear how advanced the talks between Microsoft and TikTok are." A purchase by Microsoft could remove federal scrutiny of the app that has deep ties to China.
President Trump, according to the Times, is weighing whether to order TikTok's owner, ByteDance, to "divest from American assets it acquired in 2017 which were later merged into TikTok."
TikTok has become one of the most popular apps in the world powered by teens and young adults. It's also drawn intense scrutiny over its ties to China and the amount of data shared with overseas companies.
- Click here to read the Times' full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.