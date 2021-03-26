Atlanta will host a second All-Star game thus far in 2021 in July. But, those plans may change due to the sweeping election changes enacted by Georgia Republicans.
According to a report from the Boston Globe, the Major League Baseball Players Association said players are ready to discuss moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to the legislation signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp Thursday.
"As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue," MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark told the Globe. "If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation."
There is precedent for an All-Star Game being moved due to local politics. The NBA previously moved the 2017 NBA All-Star Game out of Charlotte after the state legislature passed a controversial bill dealing with discrimination. And if voting rights activists get more organized, losing an All-Star Game may be the least of Georgia's worries.
Activists have said they plan to organize boycotts of brands like Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot after none stepped forward to head off the major election changes enacted in the new law. Additionally, Georgia's thriving movie business could be jeopardized. James Mangold, the director of "Ford vs. Ferrari" and "Logan" said Thursday night he will not direct another movie in the state, The Wrap reported.
Governor Kemp has shown no signs of backing down from the new law that detractors say will disenfranchise voters of color and strengthen the Republican party, despite demographic changes in the state.
