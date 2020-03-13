ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The NASCAR race scheduled for the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday has been postponed.
"NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend," NASCAR said in a statement. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials, and everyone associated with our sport."
Previously, the NASCAR race was set to go forward, but no fans would be allowed to attend the race. NASCAR said it would continue to monitor the situation and assess future race events later.
