NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 Sean Gardner

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The NASCAR race scheduled for the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday has been postponed.

"NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend," NASCAR said in a statement. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials, and everyone associated with our sport."

Previously, the NASCAR race was set to go forward, but no fans would be allowed to attend the race. NASCAR said it would continue to monitor the situation and assess future race events later.

