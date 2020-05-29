Hawks Cavaliers Basketball

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

NEW YORK (CBS46) – The National Basketball Association is targeting July 31 for a return to play after being shut down due to the coronavirus, according to a report from The Athletic.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the Board of Governors the target date late Friday afternoon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and Board of Governors also discussed multiple competition scenarios for the league once it’s ready to return.

The Atlanta Hawks are near the bottom of the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA hasn’t given an indication of when the currently delayed NBA Draft might take place or when the 2020-2021 season may begin.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.