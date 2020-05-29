NEW YORK (CBS46) – The National Basketball Association is targeting July 31 for a return to play after being shut down due to the coronavirus, according to a report from The Athletic.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the Board of Governors the target date late Friday afternoon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and Board of Governors also discussed multiple competition scenarios for the league once it’s ready to return.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020
Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:- 16 teams: Directly to playoffs- 20: Group/stage play- 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)- 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020
The Atlanta Hawks are near the bottom of the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA hasn’t given an indication of when the currently delayed NBA Draft might take place or when the 2020-2021 season may begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.