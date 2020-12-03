COVID-19 crippled the movie theater business and Warner Bros. may be putting the nails in the coffin in 2021. The movie production announced Thursday it will release movies to HBO Max for no additional charge the same day they appear in theaters.
According to CNET and the Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. called the new strategy a 'hybrid model.' However, it could prove extremely problematic for theater chains as the need to go to the theater to see a new movie will be effectively gone.
The hybrid model will see the new releases start on HBO Max at the same time as they are released. Those movies will stay for one month on the service before reverting to only theaters and then a standard release schedule. Warner Brothers said the movies will be available in 4k Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max, CNET reported.
Both Warner Brothers and HBO Max are owned by AT&T. The company had previously announced it would release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max the same day it's released in theaters.
The move continues a shift to streaming services that has exploded since the pandemic began earlier this year. Multiple services are now streaming including: CBS All Access, Peacock (NBC), Disney+, and many others.
