HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (CBS46) – Bullets were flying in Burke County Saturday afternoon as a sheriff’s deputy reportedly exchanged gunfire with a wanted suspect.
According to WRDW, the CBS affiliate in the area, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. while a deputy was following up on a kidnapping be on the lookout call from Richmond County.
The deputy was not hit during the shooting, but a patrol car was hit by at least one bullet. WRDW hasn’t reported if the suspect was captured after the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.