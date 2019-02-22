Super Bowl LIII Pregame

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 Kevin Winter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS46) – Police in Jupiter, Florida announced Friday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was one of 25 people charged in a prostitution sting.

According to CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede, the charges stem from a month’s long investigation into a massage parlor in Palm Beach County. DeFede reported investigators said Kraft, 77, was a regular visitor to the Orchid Spa and that there is video of Kraft inside the “spa.”

CBSMiami also reported that Kraft had his chauffeur drive him to the massage parlor.

Jupiter (Fla) Police Chief Daniel Kerr said an active arrest warrant has been issued for Kraft and said he was stunned at the arrest.

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Kraft is a friend of President Donald Trump and "frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago," and "Kraft was in the area as recently as this past weekend, when he attended a fundraiser at The Breakers for the Everglades Foundation."

Kraft’s Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta just a few weeks ago.

