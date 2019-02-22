JUPITER, Fla. (CBS46) – Police in Jupiter, Florida announced Friday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was one of 25 people charged in a prostitution sting.
According to CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede, the charges stem from a month’s long investigation into a massage parlor in Palm Beach County. DeFede reported investigators said Kraft, 77, was a regular visitor to the Orchid Spa and that there is video of Kraft inside the “spa.”
CBSMiami also reported that Kraft had his chauffeur drive him to the massage parlor.
Jupiter (Fla) Police Chief Daniel Kerr said an active arrest warrant has been issued for Kraft and said he was stunned at the arrest.
According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Kraft is a friend of President Donald Trump and "frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago," and "Kraft was in the area as recently as this past weekend, when he attended a fundraiser at The Breakers for the Everglades Foundation."
Kraft’s Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta just a few weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.