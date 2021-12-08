ATLANTA (CBS46) — In a new interview with Axios, Former Senator, and new Georgia gubernatorial candidate, David Perdue, said with the information available after the election, and with the information he has now, he would not have certified the state's election results in 2020.
"They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he told Axios.
Back in November 2020, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the Nov. 3 General Election, which gave then President-elect Joe Biden the state's 16 electoral votes. Those results were then certified by Gov. Brian Kemp, but Kemp did remark that he only certified the results because state law required him to.
Biden beat Trump by 12,284 votes in the state, according to the final results from an audit.
At that time, Trump, and several others, accused the state of widespread voter fraud. Just weeks after the election, Trump told Fox Business that he was ashamed that he endorsed Kemp for governor.
Despite the accusations, and the new comments from Perdue, there has been no proof of widespread voter fraud in the state of Georgia.
Perdue, who has already received an endorsement from Trump, also told Axios that he would have called a special session of the legislature following the election to "protect and fix what was wrong for the January election."
Perdue went onto lose that January runoff election to now-Senator Jon Ossof.
"I've never asked for a reversal," he told Axios. "What I’ve asked for is to get this cleaned up, to make sure that our elections going forward are fair and can rebuild the confidence of people.”
