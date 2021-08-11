ATLANTA (CBS46)—The good news for metro Atlanta workers: several historically low-wage jobs in metro Atlanta are increasing wages. Starbucks recently announced baristas will start with at least $12 per hour; Walmart said it will pay full college tuition and books for its full and part-time workers.
The bad news: a new report said rent prices in metro Atlanta continued to climb in July.
That’s according to RealPage, the leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry.
According to the report, metro “Atlanta was a leader once again for apartment rent growth in the year-ending July.”
Rents in metro Atlanta grew 3 percent in July, one of the strongest monthly rent hikes in the nation.
Some additional highlights specific to metro Atlanta include:
- Average effective asking rents are at $1,488 per month in Atlanta, still about $61 below the U.S. average.
- U.S. rents jumped 2.2 percent in July and were up 8.3 percent year-over-year. July’s rent growth surpassed the last record rent growth set in 2000 and 2001 during the dot-com boom.
- Atlanta apartment occupancy climbed 2 percentage points in the last year, to 97 percent in July. The national average for apartment occupancy stands at 96.9 percent, an all-time high.
