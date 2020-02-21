WASHINGTON (CBS46/AP) -- Georgia Representative Doug Collins' loyalty to President Donald Trump may pay off in a big way that could also impact Georgia's senatorial primary on March 24.
According to the Associated Press' Zeke Miller, President Trump said late Thursday he is considering Representative Collins to be his nominee as permanent Director of National Intelligence. If President Trump nominated Collins, it would be the first permanent DNI since last summer.
For his part, Collins pushed back on the claim in a comment to Politico saying, "This is not a job that's of interest to me, and at this time not one that I'd accept."
If Trump selected Collins, he would likely remove himself from the election to serve as Georgia's U.S. Senator. Collins is currently running against Senator Kelly Loeffler in the Republican primary after Senator Loeffler was nominated by Governor Brian Kemp to take over for Senator Johnny Isakson.
Currently, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is service as acting intelligence director after being named to the position earlier this week. Placing Collins into a leadership position in the intelligence department could generate criticism of the president from those who want the intelligence agencies of the United States to be separated from partisanship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.